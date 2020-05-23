A further five deaths at NHS trusts with hospitals in Surrey

Published by the Eagle Radio News Team at 7:13pm 23rd May 2020.

It has been confirmed that a further five patients being treated at NHS trusts with hospitals in Surrey have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Confirmed deaths relating to coronavirus at the trusts with hospitals in the county now stand at 1,078.

It is not clear exactly how many of those deaths have been in Surrey, as some of the trusts also have other sites based outside of the county. NHS England only publishes figures for deaths by hospital trust.

Across England 157 more people have died in hospital after contracting the virus, bringing the total to 25,544.

In a statement NHS England said:

"A further 157 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 25,544. "Patients were aged between 12 and 100 years old. Seven of the 157 patients (aged between 57 and 88) had no known underlying health condition. "Their families have been informed."

Figures for those having recovered from coronavirus in the UK have not been made available.

In our area Ashford and St Peter's Hospitals recorded one more death, as did Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals.

East Surrey hospital saw an increase of threee.

The were no new COVID-19 related deaths at Frimley Park or the Royal Surrey.

The totals for NHS trusts with hospitals in Surrey are as follows:

Ashford and St Peter's Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust: 162

Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust*: 255

Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust*: 329

Royal Surrey County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust: 94

Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust: 236

Nuffield Health, Woking: 1

Central Surrey Health (Woking Community Hospital): 1

*Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust also operates St Helier Hospital in Sutton, while Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust also runs Wexham Park Hospital in Slough and Heatherwood Hospital in Ascot.